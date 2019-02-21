ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis area is still thawing out from the latest round of winter precipitation and to our north, there are extensive amounts of snow.
The combination of a wet winter in St. Louis and extensive amounts of snow to the north could mean rising levels on local major rivers when spring arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.