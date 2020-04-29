BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Many dentist offices remain closed and are only open for emergencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Kevin Postol owns Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Ballwin. He stopped seeing patients for regular visits last month, as recommended by the Greater St. Louis Dental Society. However, the dentist of over 25 years still wanted to give back.
"I've got to do something right now to help people. My goal in life is to help as many people as I could," he said.
For the last two weeks, Dr. Postol has used his nearly empty office as a CPAP collection site. The used breathing machines are then dropped off at Hunter Engineering in Bridgeton, where they are repurposed. The company then donates them to medical professionals on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis to wear as air purifiers.
"COVID-19 is not going to go away any time soon, Postol said. "It's going to be something that's around for a while and there's gonna be a need for respirators for the healthcare workers out there."
Dr. Postol's office is located at 15208 Manchester Road. His office is collecting CPAP's until May 4. Those who wish to donate can call the office Monday-Thursday and an employee will come outside to collect the device.
Dr. Postol said Hunter Engineering is hoping to donate 700 CPAP machines to frontline workers. So far, his office has donated more than 20 and hopes to drop off even more.
"I just wanted to give back to the community and help keep people healthier in the long run," he said.
