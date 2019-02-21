ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - 36 years ago this week, a small St. Louis area community made headlines nationwide.
The federal government told the people living in the tiny town of Times Beach, Missouri they had to move out because of fears from a chemical that could lead to cancer being spread all over the roads of the town that would become one of the largest exposures to dioxin in the history of the United States.
Marilyn Leistner was the last mayor of Times Beach, a town that no longer exists. She describes it as “awesome … a safe community, and every family was somehow related. My kids would have lived here, grown up and had kids here. So everybody was kind of related in the community."
Drive past the area where Times Beach once stood and you may not even realize it. It's now Route 66 State Park. The park sits just north of Interstate 44 as you pass over the Meramec River before Eureka.
The town had an interesting start. In 1926, the now defunct newspaper The St. Louis Times, sold off plots of land in the town for $67.50. The paper advertised the spot as a summer resort getaway. Included in the price for the land was a 6 month subscription to the paper.
Eventually, the getaway spot grew into a town of thousands. The homes that housed the hundreds of families had a bit of character, some of the homes were on stilts because the town was on a flood plain.
Leistner said, “Had it been for flooding alone, Times Beach would be well inhabited today and people would still be here. They were determined to come back and rebuild and live here."
The town was hit hard by the record flooding in December 1982 and again the in spring of 1983.
The flooding hurt many of the families living there because a large number of them did not have flood insurance.
But it was not rising flood waters, but oil that sealed the town’s fate.
10 years before the flooding, Times Beach city officials hired a man named Russell Bliss to spray the town’s dirt roads with an oil mixture in order to keep the dust down. Little did they know, Bliss had been also been contracted to dispose of chemical waste filled with dioxin.
Dioxins are highly toxic, they are the found in the chemical known as Agent Orange. Dioxins can cause reproductive and developmental problems, damage the immune system, interfere with hormones and also cause cancer.
Bliss took the dioxin and mixed it with used motor oil. That oil was used to then spray down roads in 28 spots across the St. Louis area in the 1970's, the largest place was Times Beach.
“It was mainly along the streets and the ditches in the streets" said Leistner.
In November 1982, a reporter spotted a classified report at the Environmental Protection Agency and discovered Times Beach was on a list of places sprayed with oil contaminated with dioxin. That reporter informed town leaders.
After the floodwaters receded in December 1982, right before Christmas, those who had not returned after the flood were told to stay away and those who had returned were told to leave.
On February 22 1983, the EPA announced the federal government would spend tens of millions of dollars to buy out the residents of Times Beach and dispose of the toxic chemical covering its roads and contaminating homes.
Even with news of the dioxin, at first residents refused to leave, and packed town halls with angry residents dominated the local news.
It took years but eventually, all of the town's population moved away and demotion of the town’s buildings began after the last person moved out.
Then a new controversy arose with how the government chose to destroy the dioxin contaminated soil.
The federal government contracted a company to install an incinerator on the site of Times Beach and dispose of contaminated dirt from the sites around the St. Louis area.
All told, it burned up around 265,000 tons of waste and Leistner described the incinerator as “gigantic.”
But it was the smoke coming from the incinerator that spurred new rounds of protests, as nearby residents were worried they were now breathing in toxic fumes as the pollutants were purged from the soil.
Even as numerous accidents forced the incinerator to shut down a number of times, the contractor kept up assurances all was fine.
The incinerator started burning the contaminated soil in 1995 and when it was finished two years later, it had cost close to $200 million.
Harold Goodmon was a town official with Leistner in the 1980's. He described what’s underneath a large mound near the entrance to Route 66 State Park.
"Buried here is actually the City of Times Beach, all the homes, all the equipment that they owned, everything is right there," said Goodmon. “You can see it's just a big long grave."
Both Goodmon and Leistner agreed that if they could, the people of Times Beach would try to resurrect the town.
"If they were told they could come back, there'd be a line at the bridge. There are those people that just want it to go away and they never want to hear of it again," said Leistner.
But after clean-up was done in 1997, the land was turned over to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and now is the home of the Route 66 State Park.
As for the man behind the contaminated oil, Russell Bliss, he was never charged with a crime due to the looser environmental laws of the 1970's.
Bliss was sued multiple times by families with health problems connected to dioxin and he ended up going to prison for a year due to a tax fraud conviction since he didn't report his waste-hauling income to the Internal Revenue Service.
When asked if Times Beach would still be here if not for the contaminated oil sprayed on the town’s roads, Leistner said, “It would be alive and well and happy today. The people were very stubborn about flooding, they would clean up and come back. And today there are, it's kind of a group, there's those people that would come back."
The EPA revisited and tested the soil in 2012 and it was reported that soil samples show no significant health risks for park visitors or workers.
Scientists have been mixed on the dangers of dioxin. In 1991, Dr. Vernon Houk with the Centers for Disease Control caused a ruckus when he said the evacuation of Times Beach had probably been unnecessary. He was one of the officials who had ordered it.
