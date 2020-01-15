ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis non-profit in launching a new venture to help people with disabilities get jobs.
Paraquad currently owns operates the Bloom Café on Oakland Avenue near I-64 and hires those with physical or intellectual disabilities, helping them become more independent.
Part of the program includes the culinary training program for the café. But now, Paraquad is excited about a new partnership with the technology giant Launch Code.
The technology training program is being funded by Regions Bank.
