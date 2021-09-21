(KMOV.com) - An 86-year-old Navy veteran was honored on a recent Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington DC.
Joann Follupo was a Navy air traffic controller during the Korean War, from 1953-1955, and was part of the WAVES (Woman Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program, which means she was one of the first women to be in the Navy. She was one of two female Navy veterans on the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight in late August, and received an award at the Women's Memorial.
Follupo says the her time in the Navy gave her so much throughout her life and she still has a lot of stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.