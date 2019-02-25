JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Birthing new life into a property owned by the City of Jennings is something residents say they want.
"I just hope something changes,” said Gloria Killian.
A new city hall, additional senior living and a new grocery store are some of the plans set for the corner of Jennings Station and Halls Ferry Road.
“They just closed the Shop n Save, and Schnucks gone now so it will help out if something is right there," said Killian.
Killian lives right across the street and can remember when the area used to be bustling when the River Roads Shopping Center was open.
Sources with the City of Jennings tell News 4 future projects at the intersection are at risk because of sewer lines.
News 4 got a hold of a letter sent from the City Attorney asking the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) to pay to fix what they are calling aged and weathered sewer lines.
The projected cost is between $300,000- $600,000.
A spokesperson with MSD told News 4 it’s not their responsibility to use public dollars for a private project.
In a letter to the city, MSD says they’ve made necessary fixes to the sewer in 2014 and there’s nothing wrong with their lines.
MSD says the proposed project is bigger than the capacity of those lines and said the city must pay for the upgrade.
