ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It’s a sense of security guarding many St. Louis homes.
“My daughter bought it for us for Christmas,” said Ring customer Donna Mayes.
The popular doorbell system Ring is what customers call a sense of security. But now Ring is being scrutinized, accused of allowing employees access to watch live footage from customers’ cameras without their knowledge.
“That’s a little too scary to find out,” said Mayes.
A report in The Intercept claims employees with the company have been tuning in to customers camera feeds, reviewing footage from both the inside and outside of customers’ homes.
“It is a big deal I value my privacy too, I don’t like that idea,” said Mayes.
Mayes has had her Ring for one year and is satisfied with the service but admits knowing someone else is possibly spying. She says it’s unsettling.
The report claims Ring executives and engineers were given access to unfiltered around the clock feeds.
The videos were then shared between employees on company servers.
Ring sent News 4 the following statement
"We take the privacy and security of our customers’ personal information extremely seriously. In order to improve our service, we view and annotate certain Ring video recordings. These recordings are sourced exclusively from publicly shared Ring videos from the Neighbors app (in accordance with our terms of service), and from a small fraction of Ring users who have provided their explicit written consent to allow us to access and utilize their videos for such purposes. Ring employees do not have access to livestreams from Ring products.
We have strict policies in place for all our team members. We implement systems to restrict and audit access to information. We hold our team members to a high ethical standard and anyone in violation of our policies faces discipline, including termination and potential legal and criminal penalties. In addition, we have zero tolerance for abuse of our systems and if we find bad actors who have engaged in this behavior, we will take swift action against them."
Cyber experts say customers are giving the company that right when they download the app and agree to the terms and conditions.
