COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East school is getting some help with repairs from a name you’ll probably recognize, thanks to a group of students who stepped up for a nationwide video contest.
Collinsville High School recently entered a Powerade video contest to try and win money for some school improvements.
“We need new scoreboards for our baseball and softball fields. We need updated wrestling pads in our wrestling facility. We have extra space on the campus where we’d like some turf laid so it can benefit our teams after school,” said Athletic Director Clay Smith.
The advanced video production class got to work and put together a video for submission. The video features several of the school’s sports teams and more.
“We then also went into our homecoming prep assembly and got the school involved. Our Kahawk crazies were very much involved with it,” said junior Micayla Klein.
A few weeks after entering the contest, the school learned they won the regional grand prize of $10,000.
