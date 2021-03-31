ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a wild housing market in 2020 with soaring home prices, a local realtor believes it will remain a sellers market for awhile. A lack of inventory is still leading to rising home prices and bidding wars between buyers.
“I’ve been searching for a house for a year and a half," said first-time homebuyer Ciara Isaac. “I finally found it, found my dream home."
Like many first-time buyers, Isaac was sick of renting.
The St. Louis Apartment Association said there's been a slight increase in people breaking their lease to buy a home.
“The lack of inventory, everything is going into going into multiple offers, which is increasing the price point significantly over asking," said Realtor Lauren Burns with Hermann London Realty.
Burns said in order to get an offer accepted, many buyers are having to remove contingencies and purchase homes as is.
“What some people are doing is, they’re resorting to new construction, which is also something that has increased over the last year," said Burns.
According to the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, permits to build single-family homes have increased 23 percent in February compared to 2020.
A local home building company said construction typically takes four months, now it's average five to seven months. The increased cost for supplies such as lumber is also driving up the prices of some homes by as much as $25,000.
“There really isn’t a single neighborhood that isn’t highly sought after right now," said Burns.
The challenge is beating other buyers to the punch.
Isaac got her home for $7,000 under asking price considering her the exception to the rule.
“I’m still in shock. It’s now hitting me that I’m a homeowner," said Isaac.
