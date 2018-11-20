House Springs woman killed in Catholic Supply store shooting; search continues for gunman
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in West St. Louis County said a man sexually assaulted at least one woman inside a Catholic Supply store and then fatally shot a woman Monday afternoon. The suspect remains on the run.
The shooting happened at a Catholic Supply store at a strip mall in the 14000 block of Manchester Road. Police say the suspect also sexually assaulted someone inside the store.
Police said the shooting victim identified, 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, of House Springs, did not know the suspect and the attack appeared to be random. She was a customer of the business.
Schmidt was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later died, police said.
"She was a great person. Very much kept the family together," her sister-in-law Cathy Soulon said Tuesday. "Just a perfect person. She was a housewife for many, many years. Then she finally started to get a job and get out in the social world and this happens. It’s mind-boggling. It just goes to show how messed up this world really is."
Police went door-to-door searching for the suspect Monday night. They say they do not know if the man left the scene on foot or in a car. No arrests have been made.
St. Louis County Police said they are searching for a white male, between 45-50-years-old, 5'7'', heavy build wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a large belt. The suspect was wearing a black or gray hat. He is considered armed and dangerous.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis County PD said the suspect was wearing a gray "paperboy-style" hat in a tweet.
Catholic Supply of St. Louis is family-owned and not owned by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
The store later released the following statement:
We are shocked and saddened by the events that occurred at our West County location Monday afternoon. This was a senseless tragedy. Please join us as we pray for the victims and their families.
The safety and security of our employees and customers is our highest priority. Our retail locations will be closed for business on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.
We are cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation, and we will share details as appropriate. We appreciate your patience, grace and prayers during this difficult time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
