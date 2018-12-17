JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A House Springs woman has been charged with murder after deputies received a report of an “accidental shooting.”
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said Crystal Denson was charged with murder second degree after Robert Williams, 49, was found shot in the 5800 block of Carter Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.
When officials arrived at the shooting scene, the reporting party had already left the scene. Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Denson is currently in custody. Her bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.