LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A House Springs man was struck and killed on a Lincoln County highway Thursday night.
Timothy Winheim, 35, was in lane one of southbound Highway 61 north of Anderson Road when he was hit by a vehicle around 10:40 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Winheim was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.