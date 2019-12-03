WASHINGTON - The House has released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls President Donald Trump's wrongdoing toward Ukraine.
The findings will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th president should be removed from office.
The 300-page report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee makes the case that Trump misused the power of his office and obstructed Congress. The panel will vote to send the report to the Judiciary Committee.
Trump at a NATO meeting in London criticized the impeachment push as "unpatriotic"and said he would not be watching Wednesday's landmark Judiciary hearing.
