Emmett Till

FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Till, the black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi helped inspire the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago. (AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, the House has approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law.

The bill, introduced by Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush and named after Till, comes 120 years after Congress first considered anti-lynching legislation.

The House approved the measure, 410-4, on Wednesday. Independent Rep. Justin Amash voted against the bill along with three Republicans: Thomas Massie (Kentucky), Ted Yoho (Florida), and Louie Gohmert (Texas).

The Senate unanimously passed virtually identical legislation last year. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill once it reaches his desk.

Rush, whose Chicago district includes Till's former home, said the bill belatedly achieves justice for Till and 4,000 other lynching victims, most African Americans.

Till was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in 1955 after being falsely accused of flirting with Carolyn Bryant. 

