ST. ANN (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a house explosion in St. Ann.
Fire crews rushed to the explosion in the 3300 block of Marmary Street, in St. Ann, after 2:00 p.m. The explosion was natural gas related, according to fire officials.
It's not known if the house was occupied.
No other information was made immediately available.
This is a developing story. We'll post more as it becomes available.
