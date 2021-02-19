EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An hours-long standoff at a home in Eureka ended late Thursday night.
The standoff started shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a home on Currier and Ives Drive, just south of Hidden Valley Ski Resort, when officers were called there for a report of domestic violence. Once they arrived, officers reported hearing a single gunshot and then several adults ran from the home and told those outside that two children were still inside.
Two officers went inside the home to get the children out safely. A shot was heard while the suspect was barricaded inside a back bedroom with a woman, police said. Once the children were safely out of the house, the woman was eventually released.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Tactical Operations Unit was called in to assist in getting the barricaded man out of the house once no other people were inside. After several hours of negations, the man left the home around 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for observation.
No one was injured in the incident. The man’s name has not been released due to pending charges, authorities said. According to police, this is not the first time officers have been called to the address for domestic issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.