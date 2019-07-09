NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A person is in custody following a three-hour standoff in north St. Louis County.
The standoff occurred in the 10000 block of Crown Point Drive Monday night, just blocks from where five people were found dead over the weekend.
READ: Police identify 5 men found dead in North County; 'Somebody out there knows what happened'
Police said they were able to negotiate the person out of the home with help from his family. The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m.
No other details have been released but police said they plan to provide more clarity on the situation Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.