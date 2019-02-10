ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Freezing rain is causing dangerous road conditions around the News 4 viewing area. Multiple crashes have been reported and delays of up to 3 hours have been reported.
As of 11:00 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C said there were at 201 calls for service, 43 stranded vehicles, 84 crashes and 6 injuries resulting form the icy road conditions.
An overturned semi truck is causing the most severe back-up, on Interstate 44 near I-270. A News 4 viewer said cars have been sitting on I-44 since around 6:00 a.m.
Another significant trouble spot is on I-270 in West and South County. The road is largely impassible from Town and County through I-255/270.
I-270 is also closed in both directions in North St. Louis County, near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
As of 7 a.m. SB 55 past US 61 has a left lane still closed after the entire side was closed due to an accident. MO WB 370 at 270 is closed.
Westbound Interstate 70 was closed near St. Charles Rock Road. Eastbound lanes are moving slowly.
Police have also said roads in Florissant are impassable and discouraged anyone from driving.
If you can stay home, please do. Multiple churches have also closed. See our list here.
