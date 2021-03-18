ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Traffic was backed up for more than a mile in both directions entering St. Charles' Family Arena Thursday as the health department worked their drive-thru mass vaccination event.
The event, put on by the St. Charles County Health Department with support from the Missouri National Guard, is expected to vaccinate 4,000 people by the time it wraps up this evening.
Thirty vaccinators are able to give up to 400 vaccines an hour, but News 4 has heard from many people who said they've been stuck in traffic for hours. Traffic was backed up to to both Interstate 70 and Page Boulevard. One person News 4 spoke with at 1:30 p.m. said they were still waiting in a line of cars. They had a 10:00 a.m. appointment.
"I've been coming off Interstate 70 at Fifth Street, and in two hours I've moved half a mile," Paula said, a St. Charles County resident, who reached out to News 4 at 2:15. Paula had a 1:00 appointment.
Authorities are urging anyone with an appointment to arrive on time - and not early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.