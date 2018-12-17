COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 in Collinsville were closed for hours after two semi-trucks spilled their loads Monday morning.
The Troy Police Department said two semi-trucks overturned on the interstate near the Illinois State Police Headquarters around 11:30 a.m.
In addition, only one lane of northbound Interstate 55 was getting through.
While crews are on the scene, traffic is being diverted onto Route 157, according to the Troy Police Department. For major traffic delays, the police department said traffic is also being diverted to Interstate 270.
Officials told News 4 no one was injured in the crash.
The interstate reopened after 4:30 p.m.
