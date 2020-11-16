ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, the highest since the pandemic began.
Monday, county officials announced 1,061 new cases of people contracting COVID-19. They also said the number does include some delayed reports from previous days.
Since the pandemic began, St. Louis County has seen 42,043 cases of COVID-19. The current seven-day average of daily new cases is 749, which is a 29% increase over the past seven days, according to the county.
Officials in St. Louis County report that 917 county residents have died from COVID-19.
The record-breaking day in positive cases comes 24 hours before new restrictions go into effect in St. Louis County. Starting Tuesday, indoor dining and big gatherings will be restricted, as well as implantation of a safer at home order, a face covering order and changes to isolation procedures.
