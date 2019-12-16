ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 24-hour warming shelter is now open in St. Louis County.
“The Salvation Army Midland Division knows the immediate need for families and individuals to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, The Salvation Army Midland Divisional Commander. “We appreciate St. Louis County partnering with The Salvation Army to assist our community.”
The Salvation Army-Family Haven at 10740 Page Avenue will be used as a warming shelter and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through March 13, 2020. The space can accommodate up to 48 individuals.
“Warmth and a roof over our heads are basic needs. Yet, inadequate housing can happen to anyone. It is our responsibility to connect those in need with services and shelter,” said County Executive Sam Page. “I am pleased that we are able to make this joint effort to fulfill a few fundamental needs with dignity and respect.”
At the warming shelter there are hot meals, laundry facilities and case management services will offer additional aid to those seeking assistance.
If you or someone you love are experiencing homelessness, please contact the United Way Housing Helpline at (314) 802-5444 to access the Warming Shelter or contact The Salvation Army-Family Haven at 314-423-7770 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.