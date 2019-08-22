FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thursday the Ferguson community got a brand brand new playground and it was all built in about eight hours.
Employees from United Healthcare partnered with Kaboom to build the new play area for the Emerson YMCA off of Pershall Road near Interstate 270.
Nearly 2,200 will get a chance to use the new playground every year.
