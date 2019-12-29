Editor's note: The video above is from the story about Houlihan's in Brentwood closing.
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A second Houlihan’s location in the St. Louis area has closed after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.
The Creve Coeur Houlihan’s posted to Facebook saying the restaurant was closed effective Sunday.
“There is never a good time to close a restaurant, but due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate, Houlihan’s Creve Coeur has closed effective today. Management is doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members by working to place them at different continuing locations and reaching out to local restaurant companies,” the Facebook post reads.
Houlihan’s parent company, Kansas-based HRI Holding Corp, filed for bankruptcy in November.
The Kansas City Business Journal says HRI is selling the Houlihan’s assets to its competitor, Landry’s, known for Morton’s The Steakhouse and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurants.
In November, Houlihan's in Brentwood closed abruptly leaving employees scrambling.
The closing of the Creve Coeur location leaves the Metro area without a Houlihan’s. The closest locations are in Columbia or Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.