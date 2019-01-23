ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There’s a hotline in place for Missouri federal workers who are impacted by the shutdown.
The Help Me Hotline aims at helping furloughed workers who need social serveries or have questions about public benefits. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Callers can also receive information on mental health counseling, transportation, job training and child care.
The hotline’s phone numbers are 816-364-1131 or 800-365-7724. You can also click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.