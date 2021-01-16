ORLANDO, Fla. (KMOV.com) - A hotel has decided it will not host a fundraiser headlined by US Senator Josh Hawley in light of the riots that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6.
Saturday, Loews Hotels announced it will no longer be hosting a fundraiser for the Fighting for Missouri PAC. The event was set to take place at Loews Portofino Bay in Orlando from February 12-15.
Hawley was scheduled to appear at the fundraiser.
We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.— Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021
The day of the riots, Hawley objected to the Electoral College results. As he walked into the Capitol on the same day, Hawley cheered on pro-Trump protesters gathering outside the building with a thumbs up and fist pump.
Several companies and donors have announced they will no longer be supporting Hawley. His mentor, former US Senator John Danforth said he will no longer be supporting Hawley.
Others have called on Hawley to resign, but is refusing to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.