Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley gestures toward a crowd of supporters of President Trump outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory Wednesday. Some demonstrators later breached security and stormed the Capitol. (Credit: AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (KMOV.com) - A hotel has decided it will not host a fundraiser headlined by US Senator Josh Hawley in light of the riots that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6.

Saturday, Loews Hotels announced it will no longer be hosting a fundraiser for the Fighting for Missouri PAC. The event was set to take place at Loews Portofino Bay in Orlando from February 12-15. 

Hawley was scheduled to appear at the fundraiser.

The day of the riots, Hawley objected to the Electoral College results. As he walked into the Capitol on the same day, Hawley cheered on pro-Trump protesters gathering outside the building with a thumbs up and fist pump. 

Several companies and donors have announced they will no longer be supporting Hawley.  His mentor, former US Senator John Danforth said he will no longer be supporting Hawley.

Others have called on Hawley to resign, but is refusing to do so.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.