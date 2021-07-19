(KMOV.com) - The State of Missouri has issued a 'hot spot advisory' for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties, which are located about two hours southwest of St. Louis.
Health officials believe the Delta variant of COVID-19 is moving east on I-44, meaning St. Louis would be on the tail end of a possible outbreak.
This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates in those areas are on the rise. Health officials point to low vaccination rates for those counties as a reason for the spread.
Below is comparison in the vaccination rate for those counties to the counties in the St. Louis area.
- Laclede County: 24%
- Phelps County: 31%
- Pulaski County: 32%
- Washington County: 21%
- Crawford County: 22%
- St. Louis County: 44%
- St. Louis City: 34%
- St. Charles County: 44%
