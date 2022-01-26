You have permission to edit this article.
Hot salami sandwich from Gioia's Deli gains national attention

The hot salami sandwich from Gioia’s Deli has been ranked the third best Italian sub in the country by Mashed.com. Last year, the sandwich was named the best in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis favorite is getting some national attention.

Episode 43: Gioia's Deli

The deli on The Hill has been open for more than 100 years. Gioia’s Deli ships nationwide

