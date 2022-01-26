Hot salami sandwich from Gioia's Deli gains national attention

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis favorite is getting some national attention.
You can now get one of St. Louis' favorite sandwiches anywhere in the country as Gioia's Deli says it can ship nationwide.
The hot salami sandwich from Gioia’s Deli has been ranked the third best Italian sub in the country by Mashed.com. Last year, the sandwich was named the best in Missouri.
The deli on The Hill has been open for more than 100 years. Gioia’s Deli ships nationwide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.