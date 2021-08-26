MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Car and drag racing fans don't want to miss this!
The HOT ROD Power Tour is in town at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
The tour features drag racing and over six thousand classic and hot rod cars. It kicked off Thursday and is in town for 5 days.
For a full schedule and tickets, click here.
