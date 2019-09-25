WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews have cleared Interstate 70 after a load of hot dogs spilled on the highway. 

Both eastbound lanes were closed as crews work to clear the mess.

The lanes were closed just before Wentzville Parkway.

