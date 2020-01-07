ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/CNN/Meredith) – Oscar Mayer is hiring Wienermobile drivers!
The paid, full-time, one-year gig is open to graduating college seniors. The parent company, Kraft Heinz, encourages grads with degrees in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing to apply. But the applicant pool is not limited to those candidates.
Also required: a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and a good driving record.
There are 12 Hotdoggers driving six Wienermobiles around the United States.
Click here for more details on how to become a Hotdogger.
