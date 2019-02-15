ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friday’s ‘Hot Country Nights Concert’ at Ballpark Village has been postponed due to the predicted winter weather.
“The safety of New Country 92.3 listeners and Lee Brice fans is paramount. With the winter weather predicted to blanket the St. Louis area tomorrow night, we all felt this was the best option to keep our listeners and the fans safe,” said 92.3 Program Director Danny Montana.
The concert with Joe Nichols and the Casey Donahew Band that was scheduled for Feb. 15 will now take place Saturday, July 6, 2019. Management for the entertainment venue said they are rescheduling for the safety of guests.
Tickets for the sold out show will be honored at the rescheduled date. All pre-party package tickets will also be valid on the make-up date.
