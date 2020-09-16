ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hot Box Cookies is adding three more locations in St. Louis County.
The company has begun construction at a new Creve Coeur location, just off of Olive & New Ballas Road.
They will also be opening two locations in Chesterfield and Kirkwood. According a press release, the company says they are planning on opening the new locations by the end of the year.
Hot Box Cookies has three St. Louis area locations on South Grand, in the Central West End and in Downtown Clayton.
