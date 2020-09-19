ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Great Forest Park Balloon Race has been canceled for 2020 but balloons were seen Saturday in a different way.
The event will not proceed as originally planned this year, however, fans will still have the opportunity to see the balloons soar over St. Louis this September. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race team is working closely with sponsors to "Lift Up St. Louis."
Colorful hot air balloons will fly from various locations throughout the Greater St. Louis area and will honor essential workers, educators, healthcare heroes and those standing up for change.
The balloons will take to the sky from 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. September 17-20.
During the event, anyone who posts a photo to social media with the person who lifts them up and uses #LiftUpSTL will result in a $25 donation from PNC Bank to the Urban League.
The festival will return to its home at Central Fields in Forest Park in September 2021, organizers say. Forest Park's Great Ballon Race is the largest and longest-running balloon festival in the Midwest. It's an annual St. Louis tradition that typically spans two days and has been wowing families for 47 years.
