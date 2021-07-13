(KMOV.com) - More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals across the country are still struggling to find nurses.
“There’s a lot of trauma and stress that nurses have gone through, and of course families and patients have gone through and it doesn’t seem to be over yet," said Sue McFarlan, associate professor of nursing at Webster University.
McFarlan said interest in the university's program is on the rise, following a small dip in enrollment in January, though the shortage is a concern for students.
“Our classroom discussions often center around concerns surrounding the nursing shortage as well as new nurses and how we can better prepare them so they’re not having some sort of reality shock when they get to the reality of taking care of patients on their own and being responsible for that," said McFarlan.
A study by the Missouri State Board of Nursing found that rural areas in Missouri have 40 percent fewer nurses than metropolitan areas, citing more job opportunities and higher pay as two reasons for the disparity. The study also found 31 percent of all nurses in Missouri are older than 54, raising concern about long-term availability.
“The average nurse is not early 20s so we’re also trying to find out ways to make nursing more appealing to a younger generation," said McFarlan.
SSM Health said it partners with local high schools and colleges to develop aspiring nurses, and offers a return to practice program. The program helps St. Louis-area nurses brush up on their skills and get back into the industry after taking some time off. McFarlan said seeing nursing enrollment numbers on the rise at Webster University makes her hopeful.
“I think of our students as the future educators and leaders that are going to be tackling this issue because I think it’s going to be an ongoing issue," said McFarlan.
According to the Bureau of Health Workforce, there's about 15 nurses per 1,000 people in the State of Missouri. Missouri ranks 41, meaning the state's nurse-to-patient ratio is better than most parts of the country.
