ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals are calling for help, in need of more blood for emergencies and those fighting against diseases like cancer.
Despite improvements seen, Illinois hospitals are seeking more to have a more secure blood supply. The Blood Center Impact Life said a 5-day supply is what they strive for. But right now, they only have a day-and-a-half's worth of their 0-negative supply.
The American Red Cross has locations in the area you can donate at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.