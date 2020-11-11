ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- BJC Healthcare announced that starting Monday several of its hospitals will reschedule certain types of elective surgery that require an inpatient or overnight bed.
The move comes in an effort to manage the capacity of hospital beds as the number of admissions for COVID-19 continues to rise in the St. Louis area.
"Challenges in the first wave we were really focused on the disease that was primarily in St. Louis city and county 70% of those cases were in those two municipalities. At this point every place is full of cases. Rural and urban alike we just don't have an area where we can decompress," Clay Dunagan said. He's the senior vice-president and chief clinical officer at BJC HealthCare. "We're close at this point to not being able to meet the healthcare needs of the region."
News 4 has learned that Mercy Hospitals and SSM Health hospitals are considering the possibility of cancelling elective surgeries as well.
The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reported new hospital admissions increased from 114 on Tuesday to 120 on Wednesday.
"Most facilities are 90%, upper 90% in some areas," said Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the task force.
At Mercy Hospital Washington, the number of intensive care unit beds has been increased from 13 to 19. According to hospital chief of staff, Dr. Tom Riechers, half of the post-operation recovery area has been converted for use for non-ICU COVID-19 patients, and he said part of the ambulatory surgery center has been converted for use as an ICU area for COVID patients, if needed.
"So, the house is getting full and it is a concern. We're doing things that are normal in extraordinary times but normally would never happen," said Riechers.
At the current rate of 100 or more hospital admissions a day, Garza said tent hospitals might have to be set up in the not too distant future.
"There may come a time when we say we can't take anymore, we're going to need some outside help," he said.
Although Garza said there have been no discussions about tent hospitals or whether the military would have to operate them, because of the nursing shortage affecting all hospitals.
Riechers told News 4 that Mercy Hospital Washington has always been able to transfer patients to St. Louis if it gets too crowded. But, he said, the hospital is having to wait to transfer a current patient that needs care from a specialty surgical team that is only available in St. Louis.
"Normally that person would have been in St. Louis yesterday and they’re still not there today yet. And we haven't even been able to forecast when that will happen. These issues are real and are affecting our patients," he said.
Riechers also said the hospital is increasing the number of nurses it has to care for COVID patients in the ICU. He said nurses who had ICU experience in the past are being brought back into the ICU and being paired up with current ICU nurses.
