ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals are in desperate need for blood. The Red Cross said it's seeing about a 10% increase in the need for blood right now compared to the same time in 2019.
"I had been thinking about giving a few weeks ago," said Chris Pagel, who donated blood Thursday at the Ballwin VFW. "I kept putting it off and I finally just decided 'no, this is important, make this happen.'”
He's O negative, meaning his blood type is universal, and in the shortest supply right now, though all blood types are needed.
“Could be some life-threatening situations if you don’t have the blood type based on what the surgery is and the need is," said Joe Zydlo with the American Red Cross.
Zydlo said there are several reasons why he believes there is an increase in the need for blood right now.
“I think we’re seeing there’s a lot more trauma situations, elective surgeries, organ transplants, things that weren’t happening last year because of COVID-19," said Zydlo.
With the Fourth of July this weekend, there's also concern the already low supply will get even more critical.
“As I go into these weekends I take a deep breath and I am concerned," said Daniela Hermelin, who oversees the blood supply for SLU Hospital and Cardinal Glennon.
She said Memorial Day through Independence Day is always busy.
“It’s traumas and there’s no such thing as an “in-season” but we’re in season for traumas," said Hermelin.
She adds blood supply is also down this time of the year because school is out, meaning there are fewer blood drives and families are on vacations.
Regular donors like Pagel hope people will make time when they are home to help.
“My mom benefitted significantly from blood donors. She needed a lot of blood transfusions at one point in time so honestly it’s the least that anybody that has universal blood can do," said Pagel.
