HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three people were shot Friday on a stretch I-270 in Hazelwood that has seen two shootings in two weeks.
According to police, around 11:40 a.m., suspects opened fire on a gold Buick on 270 at Lindbergh.
Police responded to the scene and found two men and a woman shot inside.
All westbound lanes were closed, and the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are not life threatening.
The highway reopened just before 1:30 p.m. after officers finished their investigation.
Police believe the suspect vehicle was a black Ford SUV, possibly an Edge. Officers said the shooting appears to be random. The victims didn't recognize the suspected car or realize there was anything happening until they were hit by bullets.
This is the same location of a deadly highway shooting earlier this month. Investigators believe the victim in that case, 20-year-old Marvin Davis, was targeted by the shooters.
In that incident, a witness provided police with dash cam video from the time of the shooting. The video shows a car swerving on the highway and crashing. Police are looking to identify two people in a black SUV.
WATCH: Dash cam captures moments before deadly I-270 shooting; police find suspect's car
The black SUV was later found in St. Louis City but the suspects remain at large.
