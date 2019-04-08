ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.
A woman was driving an SUV with five passengers, two of whom were children and another two who were juveniles.
The woman 26, pulled up to a stop sign at Lee Avenue and North Grand when a man fired shots from a burgundy sedan into the SUV.
The woman suffered lacerations to her face, but her male passenger was shot in the hip.
None of the children were injured.
The male shooting victim, who is 27, was listed in critical condition after the shooting. The female driver’s cuts were minor.
Police say the suspect was a black man in his 20s with a low haircut and medium complexion.
