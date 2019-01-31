NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot multiple times late Wednesday night in North City.
Officers arrived to the 2900 block of Bell Ave for a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. While investigating the scene, they were told the shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, was dropped off at a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, the victim was shot in the face, legs, and in the hip.
The 21-year-old was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
