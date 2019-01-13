ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One adult is in critical condition following a multi-car crash on eastbound I-70, police said.
MoDOT reports the highway is closed by Tucker Blvd around 3:30 p.m. and traffic will be diverted to the nearest exit.
All lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. but traffic is still backed up for approx three miles, as of 4:55 p.m.
Police have no released any additional information about the accident.
