NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Two women are recovering after an early morning crash involving a semi in north St. Louis.
The accident occurred at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told News 4 the car was traveling south on Hall Street when it turned on Adelaide and lost control.
The car slammed into a UPS semi truck and got wedged underneath it.
Police said there were two women inside of the car and taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.
The driver of the semi was injured, police say.
No additional information has been released at this time.
