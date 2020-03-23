WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three people were hospitalized after what police believe was a domestic incident in Wentzville turned violent Monday.
According to police, the dispute began between residents of the same apartment. The altercation escalated and multiple people were stabbed, with two of the individuals suffering life-threatening injuries.
The third victim also has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital as well.
Police said there is no suspect at large and no danger to the public at this time.
News 4 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as the story develops.
