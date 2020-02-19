1 hospitalized after taxi cab overturns in Hazelwood crash

HAZELWOOD, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- At least one person was taken to the hospital after a taxicab overturned in Hazelwood early Wednesday morning.
Around 8 a.m., police arrived to the area of North Hanley and Latty. Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 was over the crash and the car overturned in a parking lot near the road.
Police said one person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
A water main break was reported nearby but it is unclear if it caused the crash.
No additional information has been released.
