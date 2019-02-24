NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were injured during a shooting in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.
According to police, the three people were standing in the rear yard of a home in the 5800 block of Cates when they were shot.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and suffered a graze wound to his head. An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm. A 21-year-old woman sustained graze wounds to her head. All three victims were listed as stable following the shooting.
No other information has been released.
