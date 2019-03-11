ILLINOIS (KMOV.com ) -- An investigation is underway after a stolen SUV crashed near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge overnight.
The accident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Route 3 near Interstate 70 in Illinois. According to St. Louis Police, the SUV was taken during a carjacking in St. Louis County Sunday.
Two people inside the car were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
This is a developing story. News 4 will be updated as more information becomes available.
