ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported double shooting in north St. Louis County overnight.

First responders on Shepley Drive after a reported double shooting Monday morning.

Police have declined to release many details but did tell News 4 the shooting happened on Shepley Drive in the Glasgow Village neighborhood just after 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

The conditio9n of those taken to the hospital have not been released.

We will update this story when more details are released.

