ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a suspect of a shooting which took place near Lafayette Square Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Chouteau and Jefferson around 10:40 a.m., a few blocks north of Lafayette Square after a grey SUV rear-ended a black car.
A News 4 photographer noticed bullet holes on both cars.
Police said an individual involved suffered gunshots to the back and arm. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
Police said two suspects are in custody. One suspect is still on the loose.
No additional information has been released.
