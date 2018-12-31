ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported double shooting in north St. Louis County overnight.
Police told News 4 the shooting happened on Shepley Drive in the Glasgow Village neighborhood just after 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.
According to police, the people on scene were uncooperative but they did learn someone shot from a vehicle.
Those taken to the hospital sustained non-life threatening injuries.
